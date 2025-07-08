Court orders real estate mogul, blogger to retract defamatory social media posts

The Lagos State High Court sitting at Tapa has granted an interim injunction restraining prominent real estate mogul, Kennedy Okonkwo; his company, Capital Gardens Limited; and media personality, Azuka Francisca Ogujiuba, from publishing or republishing allegedly libellous statements against Ikenna Jideofor and Adewale Oladapo.

The court, presided over by Justice T.B. Sunmonu issued the 14-day interim order following an ex parte application brought by the claimants, Ikenna Jideofor Ogbu and Premium Homes and Property Consultant Ltd, through their counsel, Adedayo Adedeji (SAN).

The suit designated LD/5250CMW/2025, is seeking redress over two publications dated May 23 and 28, 2025, respectively titled: “Beware of Buying Hampton Estate from Ikenna Jideofor & Adewale Oladapo” and “Beware: Ikenna Jideofor of Premium Homes and Adewale Oladapo of Oretol are hurriedly building on lands they do not own.”

Justice Sunmonu held that there was real urgency in the matter and that failure to act could result in irreparable harm.

The judge also emphasised that the interim injunction served the interests of justice pending the filing of the substantive suit and any motion for an interlocutory injunction.

Among the reliefs granted was an order restraining the defendants, their agents, or privies from further dissemination of the alleged defamatory content.

The court also compelled them to retract the posts across all platforms, including Ogujiuba’s Instagram account, @mediaroomhub.

Additionally, the court ordered that the interim injunction be served via publication in two widely circulated national newspapers and on all platforms where the defamatory statements were originally published.

The interim orders remain in force for 14 days from the date of the ruling.