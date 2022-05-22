Court orders Lagos govt, others, to stop construction on 101.673 hectares disputed land

Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi of a Lagos State High Court sitting at TBS has ordered parties in respect of disputed land at Lagoon View Development Scheme (Oju Olokun), Chevron Drive in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, to maintain a status-quo antebellum pending determination of the suit.

The judge further ordered that all construction on the disputed land measuring about 101.673 hectares should be stopped and the defence parties should appear before the court to show why it should not grant all reliefs sought by the claimants.

Justice Ogunjobi’s order was sequel to an application of ex-parte dated February 22, 2022, filed before the court on behalf of Alhaji Shehu Adio Kassim Lumosa, and others, against the Lagos State Government and others.

Respondents listed in the suit include the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Attorney General and Commissioner For Justice, State Land Bureau, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation Limited (LSDPC).

Other respondents are First Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPC, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, Ontario Oil and Gas Limited, Suntrust Savings and Loans Limited.

While appearing before the court on the memorandum of claims against the respondents in respect of the property which forms part of the Estate of Madam Iyalode Efunloye Tinubu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Dada Awosika, urged the court to grant the ex-parte application in the interest of justice.

Dr Awosika informed the court that his application is supported by 51 paragraph affidavit, exhibits and written address to show cause why the applications should be granted.

The parties were not present in court and didn’t have a legal representation despite proof that they were served was tendered before the court.

In his ruling, Justice Ogunjobi stated that having considered the depositions in the affidavit in support where the claimants averred that the eleven respondents have concluded arrangements to unjustly and illegally take possession of the disputed land, the court would grant the ex-parte.

It would be recalled that the disputed land formed part of land which Adam Akinfolabi Akindele of Adamakin Investment and Works Limited were entrusted with as the Attorney of the Estate of Madam Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu.

