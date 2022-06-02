Court orders interim seizure of university, other properties linked to former federal civil service Director of Accounts

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of every asset of NOK University based in Kaduna and every other properties linked to a former director of accounts in the Federal Civil Service.

The university said to have been built by the former Director of Finance and Accounts in the Federal Ministry of Health, Anthony Hassan, was suspected to have been built from the proceeds of unlawful activities traced to its owner.

Hassan, who was a director in the ministry between 2016 and 2019 allegedly built the university through fraudulent means.

Physical assets of the university forfeited include the Senate building, ICT building, Faculty of Medicine building, Science Deanery building, two Academic buildings, a Faculty Hall and other buildings.

Other properties traced to Hassan which are also forfeited in the interim are Gwasmyen Water Factory, Gwasmyen Event Centre and Gwasmyen International Hotel in Kaduna State.

