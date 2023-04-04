Segun Kasali

Justice Tijani Ringim of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos has granted an interim forfeiture order for the sum of N725,345,897.77 and a property located at Plot J 37A 218 Close, 2nd Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos linked to Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The order was given following a motion ex parte filed and argued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to EFCC counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, the money and property were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity and acquired with such proceeds.

The EFCC also requested an interim order to be published in a national newspaper, allowing anyone interested in the properties to appear before the court within 14 days and show cause why the final order of forfeiture should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Justice Ringim granted the application, stating that he found merit in the statutory request.

