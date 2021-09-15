Justice Tijani Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum of N2, 700,000,00( Two Billion, Seven Hundred Thousand Naira) recovered from the account of Spiralfoss Limited.

Justice Ringim gave the order, following an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Moving the application on Friday, September 10, 2021, the prosecution counsel, Chinenye Okezie, told the court that the money was domiciled in Fidelity Bank Plc account number 5080102755.

Okezie also sought the forfeiture of a black bulletproof Audi Model ABL W12 Quatro with registration number BDG529GJ traced to Spiralfoss Limited.

The prosecution counsel urged the court to order the interim forfeiture of the fund and vehicle to the federal government.

Consequently, Justice Ringim granted the application and ordered the interim forfeiture of the money and vehicle.

He also directed the publication of the order in any national newspaper for interested parties to appear before the court within 14 days, to show cause why the final order of forfeiture should not be made in favour of the federal government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Court orders interim forfeiture of firm’s N2.7bn

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Court orders interim forfeiture of firm’s N2.7bn