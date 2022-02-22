Court orders final forfeiture of $899,600 linked to ex-Bauchi SSG

Justice Zainab Abubakar of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, February 22, granted the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the final forfeiture of $899,600 (about N500 million) linked to a former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Ahmed Dandija.

Justice Zainab in her ruling held that the prosecution had placed sufficient evidence before the court that the said money was proceeds of crime and should be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria as demanded by the Money Laundering Prohibition Act of 2011 as amended in 2012.

Justice Folashade Giwa Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on December 4, 2019, ordered the interim forfeiture of the said sum after the EFCC, through its counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, filed an ex parte application for its seizure, upon recovery from an apartment at Sigma Apartment, 1 Embu Street, off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, being suspected proceeds of illegal activities.