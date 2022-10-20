Court orders Emefiele to appear in court over alleged refusal to pay judgement debt

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday ordered the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele to appear before it on January 18, 2023, to explain his refusal to obey valid order of the court for payment of $70 million debt.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the fresh order following confirmation that Emefiele has refused to obey the order of the court to pay the judgment debt.

Mr Joe Odey Agi (SAN) obtained a judgment summon against the CBN governor following his persistent refusal to carry out the order of the court on the judgment debt.

But rather than honouring the judgment summon served on him through a newspaper publication, Emefiele, through his lawyer, Mr Damian Dodo (SAN) applied that the summon be set aside on the ground that an appeal has been instituted against the court order for the judgment summon.

But counsel to the applicant, Mr Joseph Njikonye (SAN) objected to Emefiele’s motion on the ground that the order for the payment has not been effected.

Njikonye argued that the CBN governor is in contempt of court and must be made to purge himself before the court could give him an audience.

In a brief ruling, Justice Ekwo agreed that Emefiele must come to equity in clean hands by obeying subsisting order of the court on the judgment debt payment or honour judgment summons issued against him to offer reasons for disobeying a court order.

The Judge subsequently fixed January 18 next year for the CBN governor to physically and personally appear before the court as required by law.

The Court had ordered the CBN through Garnishee Nisi absolute to pay the senior lawyer the $70 million, being legal fees for services rendered to some states and the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

Although, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) was said to have granted consent for the judgment debt payment, Emefiele was alleged to have been footdragging in effecting the payment.

