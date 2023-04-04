Muhammad Sabiu

A cock in Kano has been ordered to be slaughtered by the Gidan Murtala Magistrate’s Court for disturbing public peace.

The order was issued following a complaint by Malam Yusuf Muhammad Ja’en, who accused his neighbour, Isyaku Shu’aibu, of violating his rights by disturbing his sleep.

“It is true that my cock often disturbs my neighbours with a loud cry,” Shu’aibu admitted in his defence.

He, however, informed the court of his intention to slaughter the cock on Friday and pleaded for permission to do so.

The presiding Judge, Halima Wali, granted his request and ordered the cock to be isolated until Friday when it will be slaughtered.

