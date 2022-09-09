Court orders arrest of two for impersonation as traditional rulers in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, has ordered the State Commissioner of Police to arrest and produce two traditional rulers parading themselves as monarch in their communities for impersonation.

The Court which issued the warrant of arrest to the Police Commissioner ordered him to produce the two suspected impersonators in court for the commencement of a criminal trial against them.

The Court said the two suspected impersonators parading have been parading themselves as Oba in Irele and Igodan Lisa in the southern part of Ondo state.

The order of the Court was made sequel to the application of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Ondo State, Sir Charles Titiloye

It will be recalled that sometime last week, the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, had directed the Commissioner of Police of Ondo State to arrest and prosecute the said suspects.

In Charge No MAK/423C/2022 filed by the Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice before the Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Oke Eda, Akure, Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi was accused of conspiring with others now at large to unlawfully assume the Chieftaincy title of Olofun of Irele contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo state.

Oloworiyibi was also accused of permitting himself to be installed and parading himself in royal regalia as Olofun of Irele without the approval of the Ondo State Executive Council and in contravention of sections 15(1) and (2) of the Chiefs Law of Ondo State.

Similarly, in a separate Charge No. MAK/424C/2022 ADEYEMI AKINDE was accused of conspiracy and unlawful installation as the Olu of Igodan Lisa in contravention of the Chiefs Law of Ondo State.

The trial of the two suspects was stalled because of their absence in Court today. The trial Magistrate, F. A. Aduroja directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest and produce them on the next adjourned date. The case was thereafter adjourned to the 19th of September, 2022.

The state government while speaking through the State Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, during a press conference said: “Some persons have been parading themselves as Olofun of Irele in Irele Local Government and Olu of Igodanlisa in Okitipupa Local Government without the approval of the State Executive Council.

“The State Executive Council has decided that such persons be arrested and investigated for their infractions against the State Chieftaincy Law.”

