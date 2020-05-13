A Kano Magistrate Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Chairman of Kumbotso Local Government, Kabiru Ado Panshekara, for failure to attend the court despite receiving Court Criminal Sermon and Complaints by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission(PCAC) on Criminal Breach of Trust.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission arrested the Council, Kabiru Panshekara, on Saturday, for allegedly diverting the relief materials meant for people in his area to cushion the effects of the coronavirus restrictions.

However, the magistrate court 82 presided by Musa Ibrahim Fagge, on Wednesday, issued the bench warrant against the council chairman.

The PCAC noted that the alleged offence was contrary to section 315 of the penal code law and section 26 of Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (As amended).

In the writ of summon served the accused, Kabiru Ado Panshekara, on Monday, the commission said the Council Chairman was alleged to have distributed palliative materials to security personnel comprising the Police, DSS, Immigration etc as well as Hisbah personnel; an act which contravenes the provision of Section 22, 23 and 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended).

The PCAC stated that the list of beneficiaries of the palliatives does not all political office holders, Civil Servants at Federal, State and Local Government, Political party Officials at ward level, traditional rulers Juma’at Mosques Imams and Pastors and Casual workers at Federal, State and Local Government.

However, at the court sitting on Wednesday, Kabiru Ado Panshekara was not in court, contrary to the criminal proceeding.

The Counsel to The accused, Barr Ibrahim Adamu, in his submission, pleaded with the court to exercise patience for 30 minutes as his client was earlier in court and would shortly be around.

In his filing, the Magistrate, Musa Ibrahim Fagge, issued an arrest warrant against the accused and adjourned the matter to May 27th, 2020.

