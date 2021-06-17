Court orders 20 lashes, 180 days imprisonment against six phone snatchers 

The Kano State Upper Sharia Court, City Number 1, presided over by Ibrahim Sarki Yola has sentenced 20 lashes with cane and 180 days in a correctional centre against six phone snatchers who were found guilty of their charges.

It will be recalled that the convicted persons were arrested in different locations within the Kano metropolis.

According to the First Information Report by the police, the convicts were apprehended after a series of complaints from members of the public.

It was also reported that “Eight stolen phones in their possession were recovered and they couldn’t give any satisfactory information in relation to how they acquired the phones.”

Also found in their possession were knives and other weapons.

The six convicts of different addresses in Kano Metropolis are Umar Ibrahim, Abba Sani, Abubakar Yusuf, Ahmad Mustapha, Aliyu Bashir and Ahmad Musa.

Though they all pleaded guilty they, however, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

However, Alhaji Sarki Yola ordered 20 lashes be administered to each of the convicts, while they are to serve 180 days at a correctional centre.

The judge said, “This will serve as a deterrent to other culprits who are terrorising the public.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!