Court of Appeal reinstates three Ondo suspended lawmakers

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Wednesday dismissed the suit filed before it by the Ondo House of Assembly, over the suspension of three lawmakers at the State Assembly.

The Court dismissed the stay of execution suit filed by the state House of Assembly against the judgement of the High court reinstating the three suspended members of the state assembly.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Folayemi Omoleye, queried the appellants for bringing a frivolous suit before the Court, directing that the lawmakers should be reinstated immediately to resume their legislative duties.

It will be recalled that the three lawmakers were suspended by the leadership of the House of Assembly at the wake of the impeachment process of the embattled deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi who dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The lawmakers who include, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ogundeji Iroju, the only woman in the House, Mrs Favour Tomomowo, Wale Williams were said to have refused to sign the impeachment notice of Ajayi.

A High Court in the state had earlier invalidated the suspension of the lawmakers declaring the suspension as illegal, null and void and of no effect.

The lower court said the Speaker of the House of Assembly, as well as other members, have no power to suspend any member of the Assembly and ruled that the lawmakers should be reinstated into their positions in the state House of Assembly.

But not satisfied with the judgement, the leadership of the House of Assembly approached the Court of Appeal where the suit was dismissed.

