Court of Appeal president constitutes election petition tribunal for Ondo

The President of Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, on Thursday, constituted the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal ahead of the Ondo State election.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Secretary, Election Petition Tribunal, in Ondo State, Musa Bako, who said the tribunal will hear and determine petitions that may arise from the governorship election coming on Saturday.

He disclosed that the Tribunal would be situated is at the Complex of the Ondo State High Court along Hospital road in Akure the state capital.

The letter read: “Notice is hereby given that the Honourable President of the Court of Appeal has formally constituted the Governorship Election Petition to hear and determine petition that may arise from the forthcoming Ondo State Governorship Election coming up on October 10, 2020.”

