Sandra Nwaokolo
In preparation for the 2023 polls, the Governorship Election Tribunal and National/State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal have been constituted in Lagos State, according to a notification from the Secretary of the Tribunal, Aminu A. Ahmad.
These panels were set up under the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022 by the Court of Appeal President, Justice M. B. Dongban-Mensem.
The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem O. Alogba has approved the use of Rosaline Omotoso Courthouse in Ikeja as the venue for the two tribunals, with the registry/secretariat now open to the general public.
The tribunals have been established to hear any cases that may arise from the governorship, state, and federal legislative elections, and their formation represents a key step in ensuring the transparency and fairness of the upcoming elections.
As such, their establishment is likely to be of interest to the public and may be seen as a positive development in the lead-up to the polls.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…
Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday
Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…
Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…
Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today
The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…
‘I don’t know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie
Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…
EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator
RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…