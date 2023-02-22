In preparation for the 2023 polls, the Governorship Election Tribunal and National/State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal have been constituted in Lagos State, according to a notification from the Secretary of the Tribunal, Aminu A. Ahmad.

These panels were set up under the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022 by the Court of Appeal President, Justice M. B. Dongban-Mensem.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem O. Alogba has approved the use of Rosaline Omotoso Courthouse in Ikeja as the venue for the two tribunals, with the registry/secretariat now open to the general public.

The tribunals have been established to hear any cases that may arise from the governorship, state, and federal legislative elections, and their formation represents a key step in ensuring the transparency and fairness of the upcoming elections.

As such, their establishment is likely to be of interest to the public and may be seen as a positive development in the lead-up to the polls.