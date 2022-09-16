Court nullifies PDP gubernatorial primary in Zamfara

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
Court PDP primary Zamfara,Court Kaduna pastor sisters ,Suspected killer arraigned by Ogun police, Court Kwara possession Ilorin ,Herbalist arraigned for alleged rape , Court reserves judgement, Court discharges order stopping N10bn Kano CCTV project loan, A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the sacked chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos branch, Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo and other transport unions to stop the collection of levies from non-union commercial drivers in all motor parks in Lagos State.
FILE PHOTO

A Federal High Court sitting in Zamfara State has nullified the primary election that produced Dauda Lawal Dare as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, had approached the court seeking the nullification of the PDP primary election won by Dare.

Citing gross irregularities and pray the court to order a fresh election.

Delivering his judgment on Friday, Justice Aminu Baffa Aliyu ruled that all the prayers of the plaintiff had been granted by the court.

In a 109 judgment, Justice Aminu ordered a fresh primary election in order to ensure justice and fairness is given to all parties.

Commenting on the judgment, counsel for the plaintiff,  Ibrahim Ali, noted that all their prayers have been granted.

“Our prayers were that the primary elections conducted by a committee led by Adamu Maina Waziri be nullified by the court and order be given by the court for the conduct of a fresh election in line with the PDP’s constitution and guidelines. All our prayers have been granted.

“The judgment was well evaluated because we proved our case beyond reasonable doubts and we are happy with the decision of the court.”

However, the state legal adviser of the party, Bashir Abubakar Masama, disclosed that “We will study the judgment and appeal.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


 

You might also like
Latest News

FCT Police uncover suspected Cannabis Sativa farm, arrest planter

Latest News

Buhari commiserates with Akeredolu over mother’s death

Latest News

 Bauchi Police confirm attack on Bauchi Governor’s aide  

Latest News

How to revive a dying or dead friendship

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More