Court nullifies PDP gubernatorial primary in Zamfara

A Federal High Court sitting in Zamfara State has nullified the primary election that produced Dauda Lawal Dare as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, had approached the court seeking the nullification of the PDP primary election won by Dare.

Citing gross irregularities and pray the court to order a fresh election.

Delivering his judgment on Friday, Justice Aminu Baffa Aliyu ruled that all the prayers of the plaintiff had been granted by the court.

In a 109 judgment, Justice Aminu ordered a fresh primary election in order to ensure justice and fairness is given to all parties.

Commenting on the judgment, counsel for the plaintiff, Ibrahim Ali, noted that all their prayers have been granted.

“Our prayers were that the primary elections conducted by a committee led by Adamu Maina Waziri be nullified by the court and order be given by the court for the conduct of a fresh election in line with the PDP’s constitution and guidelines. All our prayers have been granted.

“The judgment was well evaluated because we proved our case beyond reasonable doubts and we are happy with the decision of the court.”

However, the state legal adviser of the party, Bashir Abubakar Masama, disclosed that “We will study the judgment and appeal.

