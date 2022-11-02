Court nullifies Atiku’s ally’s senatorial ticket, orders fresh primary in Kaduna

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has nullified the election of Lawal Adamu, Atiku’s ally and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central Senatorial District and ordered a fresh primary.

The plaintiff, Usman Ibrahim had approached the court asking it to nullify the primaries conducted by PDP in June on the ground of irregularities.

He told the court that the election was marred with over-voting, tampering with the delegate list, as well as denying his supporters voting rights.

Ibrahim, therefore, sought a court order to void the election of his co-contestant, Lawal Adamu, who was eventually declared the winner.

In his ruling, Justice Muhammad Garba Umar noted that all the complaints put forward by the plaintiff were substantial and he, therefore, nullified the primary.

The judge directed the party to organise a fresh primary in the next 14 days and provide an enabling environment for all the contestants to participate in the primary.

Speaking on the verdict, the plaintiff, Usman Ibrahim said the judiciary still remains the last hope of the common man.

He thanked his supporters and all those who stood for justice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EFCC Raids Abuja Forex Traders’ Offices To Arrest Naira Slide

IN a move to arrest further plunge of the Nigerian currency, the Naira, against other currencies, particularly the dollar, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)…

It’s Not Late To Fulfill Amechi’s Last Wish, Release Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Buhari

Following the death of the former Minister in the First Republic, Mbazulike Amechi, who had pleaded for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on President Muhammadu Buhari…

Afenifere Endorsed Obi Based On National Interest — Adebanjo





LEADER of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has reiterated that the group’s endorsement of the candidature of the presidential standard-bearer of the Labour Party…

Campaign Funding: Will Parties Stay Within Limit?

A month after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the suspension of campaigns, majority of the political parties and their candidates for the 2023 general elections are still testing waters…