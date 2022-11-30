Court nullifies Anambra North APC senatorial primary

The Federal High Court sitting in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Tuesday, nullified the nomination and primary election of Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anazonowu as the Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Anambra North Senatorial District for the 2023 elections.

Justice Mohammed of Federal High Court Awka, who read the judgment, also declared as “irregular, null and void” the nomination of Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anazonowu as the senatorial candidate of the party for Anambra North.

The court held that Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anazonowu was never a member of APC in the first place and she has voluntarily resigned from the contest before the primary took place.

The Judge also ordered APC and INEC to accept Engr Nelson Onubogu as the candidate for the Anambra North Senatorial seat for the 2023 elections.

The court has asked INEC to recognize Engr Nelson Onubogu as the candidate of APC that the defendant, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anazonowu is not a registered member of the party and her nomination forms were full of irregularities based on the evidence before the court.

The Court ordered Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anazonowu to pay Engr Nelson Onubogu the sum of One million Naira as a cost.

