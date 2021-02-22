Court judgment: Oyo State government hands over park management to local government

Sequel to last week’s High Court judgment, the Oyo State government, on Monday, handed over the running of parks and their management to the administration of local government in the state.

A brief event held at the office of state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Bayo Lawal, saw local government chairmen issue letters of appointment to park managers.

Chairman, Parks Disciplinary Committee, Mukaila Lamidi, also called Auxiliary, led the park managers to receive letters of appointment from their new employees.

It will be recalled that Justice M. A. Adegbola had in her ruling last week held that the management and control of motor parks was a local government function as provided for under Section 7 (5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Also contained in the judgment was a declaration of the appointment of park managers was unconstitutional, illegal, null and void as it contravenes the provisions of Section 7 (5), paragraph 1 (e) of the 4th Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

At the weekend, Governor Seyi Makinde had in complying with the ruling, directed local government councils to take over the administration of motor parks in the state.

Speaking on behalf of chairmen of local government areas in the state, during Monday’s handover, Caretaker Chairman, Ibadan South West local government, Kehinde Akande said the LG Chairmen had formally engaged the park managers under their respective local governments.

He said the local government had given the park managers the authorisation and appointment letters to back up their operations.

Akande said the park managers had remained peaceful hence their engagement, urging them to remain peaceful in their activities.

Speaking, Chairman, Park Managers Disciplinary Committee, Mr Mukaila Lamidi affirmed that the park managers had received letters as being appointed by local government areas.

He said letters of their being appointed by the state government had been withdrawn while they are now under the employ of the various local government administration.

Lamidi knocked reports of park managers instigating violence around the motor parks stating that his members remained peaceful.

