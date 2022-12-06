Court judgements on APC senatorial, assembly primaries good omen ― Dr Nentawe

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yiltwada, has stated that the recent victories of the party’s senatorial candidates for the Plateau Central Senatorial District, Hon. Diket Plang, and Moses Isa Ajiji for the Jos East House of Assembly at the Federal High Court were a good omen, and a light at the end of the tunnel comes in 2023.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State, recently delivered a judgement in favor of the duo of Plang and Ajiji on a separate suit challenging their eligibility to contest the 2023 general elections for the Senate and State Assembly, respectively.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman for the Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, the gubernatorial candidate who congratulated the two of them for winning their cases, said what is more reassuring is that the court’s decisions have indicated that the party has been operating and conducting its affairs honestly and fairly.

Dr Nentawe posited that the victory coupled with his own at the same court was clear evidence that the party was transparent, fair, and honest in conducting the Senate and House primaries.

He stated that the party must therefore share in the success stories of the candidates and also be commended for passing judicial scrutiny in its primaries.

Dr Nentawe advised Mr Diket Plang and Madaki Ajiji to put the legal tussle behind them by carrying everybody along in their respective campaigns.

The APC governorship candidate remarked that now that the coast is clear for the candidates, it behoves them to come up with a workable template that would ensure the party’s victory at all stages of the forthcoming elections.