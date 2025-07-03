Court jails two for alleged fraud in Lagos

Justice Ismail Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court has sentenced two men, Kenneth Chukwuemeka Ajoku and Gregory Gyeburn Wongkyezeng, to 10 years’ imprisonment each for defrauding a businessman of ₦9 million and a residential flat located in Festac Town, Lagos.

The judgment, delivered on Thursday, followed a trial that began afresh in May 2024.

The defendants were found guilty on multiple counts of stealing and obtaining money and property under false pretences, contrary to the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2011.

During the proceedings, the prosecution, led by Franklin Ofoma, called two witnesses and presented 12 exhibits.

In contrast, the defence, led by Prof. Paul C. Ananaba (SAN), concluded its case in February 2025 after tendering 27 exhibits.

Justice Ijelu ruled that the convicts had deliberately deceived Prince Okpara into giving up ₦9 million and a flat through fraudulent representations and abuse of trust.

On Count One (Stealing), both men were sentenced to three years in prison with an option of ₦500,000 fine each, payable within six months.

For obtaining money and property by false pretences (Counts Two and Four), the judge handed down a mandatory 10-year jail term without the option of a fine.

The court ordered Ajoku to refund ₦2.3 million and Wongkyezeng to return ₦9 million (less verified expenses) to FMFL within six months.

The judge said If they comply, their sentences may be reduced to seven years, as a sign of remorse and restitution.

Justice Ijelu further ruled that neither remission nor parole would apply until after seven years are served, emphasising the gravity of their crimes.