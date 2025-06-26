Court jails man for 18 years over attempted sexual assault on underaged twins

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Thursday convicted and sentenced one Chidera Chibuzor to 18 years in prison for attempted sexual assault on eight-year-old twin sisters.

The conviction followed a plea bargain agreement between the defendant and the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, which prosecuted the case.

The amended three-count charge covered attempted sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault, and assault.

Delivering judgment, Justice Oshodi stated that the court was satisfied that Chibuzor understood the nature of the offences to which he pleaded guilty. He noted that the case had started afresh — a de novo trial — following the original two-count charge of defilement earlier filed against the defendant.

The judge added that no witness had testified in the restarted trial before the defendant chose to change his plea.

After considering submissions from both prosecution and defence, Justice Oshodi convicted Chibuzor on all three counts.

According to the court, “It is significant for you to understand that the initial charges of defilement, as preferred initially against you, attract a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment under the criminal law.

“These offences involved twin sisters, eight-year-old vulnerable children who were entitled to protection and care.

“The plea bargain negotiations in which you participated have resulted in amended charges that permit this court to exercise discretion in sentencing, albeit within the statutory framework governing the offences to which you have now pleaded guilty.

“I have also taken note of your words during these proceedings, where you stated that you are not proud of your actions, but this acknowledgement, whilst it cannot undo the harm caused, demonstrates a recognition of the wrongfulness of your conduct.”

Chibuzor was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment on count one, three years on count two, and one year on count three. Justice Oshodi ordered that the sentences run consecutively.

The sentence will be effective from September 18, 2020, the date of the convict’s remand. The judge also ordered that Chibuzor be registered as a sex offender.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel for the Lagos State Government, Dare Dada, told the court that the offences were committed between July 2019 and September 2020 at Karimu Street in Surulere, Lagos.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE