Court jails man 26 years for abducting, marrying, impregnating 14-year-old Ese Oruru

The Federal High court, Bayelsa, on Thursday sentenced a man, Yinusa Dahiru, to 26 years imprisonment for abducting and forcefully marrying a 14-year-old girl, Ese Oruru, in 2015.
Justice Jane Inyang of the court found him guilty of unlawful relationship with a minor and child trafficking and forcefully taking her to the North for marriage.
Ese Oruru was forcefully taken away from her parent’s house in Yenagoa in 2015 and taken to Kano State where she was forcefully married, impregnated and converted into Islam without the consent of her parents.
She was kept inside the palace of the Emir of Kano and was later forcefully married before she was rescued by the police.
The judge acquitted Dahiru, popularly known as Yellow, on count one but but jailed him for offences on counts two to five.
The incident led to national outrage in 2015 with calls for more of forcefully married teenagers in the Northern part of the country to be freed.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
WHO Considers Madagascar’s COVID Organics For Clinical Observation
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is considering Madagascar’s COVID Organics for clinical observation process. The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina made this known on Wednesday, saying that he and the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, had a successful interaction on COVID Organics… Read full story
‘Why Madagascar Herbal Medicine For COVID-19 May Not Be Fake’
CHAIRMAN, Research and Development Committee on the Oyo State and University of Ibadan collaboration on the development of herbal remedies for COVID-19, Professor Oluwasegun Ademowo has said that although the ‘COVID Organic’, Madagascar herbal medicine recorded its first death on Saturday… Read full story
Nationwide Blackout Looms As Electricity Workers Threaten Strike
A nationwide blackout is imminent as electricity workers, under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), have vowed to down tool if the Police and other security operatives continue to lay siege at their offices across the federation as witnessed early Wednesday morning… Read full story
OAU Gets Full Accreditation For Law, Dentistry, Others
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the full accreditation for the faculties of Law, Dentistry, Basic Medical Sciences, Social Sciences and Science at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife. The confirmation was made known to Tribune Online in a press release signed by the university’s Public… Read full story
COVID-19: NLC Inaugurates Situation Room To Protect Jobs
The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna branch has inaugurated a situation room in order to protect workers from losing their jobs following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The state chairman, comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, said the same committee was inaugurated at the national body… Read full story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
QUICK EJACULATION, SMALL SIZE NOW TURNED TO A LONG LASTING BIG SIZE. BULLDOZE YOUR WOMAN INTO SEXUAL SUBMISSION WITH THIS NEW NATURAL MACHINE
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING