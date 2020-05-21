Court jails man 26 years for abducting, marrying, impregnating 14-year-old Ese Oruru

The Federal High court, Bayelsa, on Thursday sentenced a man, Yinusa Dahiru, to 26 years imprisonment for abducting and forcefully marrying a 14-year-old girl, Ese Oruru, in 2015.

Justice Jane Inyang of the court found him guilty of unlawful relationship with a minor and child trafficking and forcefully taking her to the North for marriage.

Ese Oruru was forcefully taken away from her parent’s house in Yenagoa in 2015 and taken to Kano State where she was forcefully married, impregnated and converted into Islam without the consent of her parents.

She was kept inside the palace of the Emir of Kano and was later forcefully married before she was rescued by the police.

The judge acquitted Dahiru, popularly known as Yellow, on count one but but jailed him for offences on counts two to five.

The incident led to national outrage in 2015 with calls for more of forcefully married teenagers in the Northern part of the country to be freed.

