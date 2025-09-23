Court jails ex-legislative aide over N120.5m employment fraud

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of a former legislative aide and banker, Mr. Goni Yilkan, for defrauding job seekers of N120.5 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Directorate, confirmed the conviction in a statement released on its official X handle.

The Commission explained that Yilkan was arraigned in October 2023 alongside one Mohammed Adamu, following a petition by a victim, Mrs. Hindatu Bello.

Justice F. E. Messiri of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, Abuja, on Monday, September 22, 2025, sentenced Yilkan to eight years in prison without an option of fine after finding him guilty on a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

The offences contravened Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006, and are punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Yilkan, a native of Nguru, Yobe State, was arraigned in October 2023 alongside one Mohammed Adamu, after investigations revealed that he collected money from job seekers through a petitioner, Mrs. Hindatu Bello.

Between 2020 and 2021, Bello said she handed over N120,580,550 on behalf of over 60 job seekers after Yilkan claimed he could secure employment slots at agencies such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). None of the promised jobs materialized.

One of the charges read: “That you, Mohammed Goni Yilkan, Mohammed Adamu and others at large between 3rd January 2020 and December 2021 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N120, 580, 550 (One Hundred and Twenty Million, Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Five Hundred and Fifty Naira) from Mrs. Hindatu Bello under the false pretence that you had the capacity to secure jobs for her candidates in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

During the trial, the prosecution, led by Cosmas Ugwu, presented six witnesses and tendered several documents. The defence, led by J.A. Oguche called two witnesses, including Yilkan himself.

In his ruling, Justice Messiri held that the EFCC had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, convicting Yilkan while discharging and acquitting his co-defendant, Adamu.

The judge sentenced Yilkan to eight years’ imprisonment, noting that he collected N120.5 million from desperate job seekers under false pretenses, failed to provide the jobs, and did not return the money.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE