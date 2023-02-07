Rachael Omidiji

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, claimed that people involved in the June 12, 1993, presidential election that was later declared invalid are reuniting and planning to use the current crisis brought on by the naira redesign policy to undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

Ganduje made this claim while reacting to an interim injunction issued by a Federal High Court in Abuja, which stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from extending the 10-day deadline set for the currency swap.

The Kano State Governor claims that these people are impersonating unknown political parties and collaborating with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which is the main opposition party, to impose an impractical cash policy on the general populace.

In a statement released by Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner for Information, Ganduje said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and supporters of the naira redesign policy were not willing to change the “harsh and insensitive” cash policy, even though many Nigerians, including the National Assembly and state governors, were angry about it.

He also said that the fact that the main opposition party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, supported the policy showed that the opposition and the central bank were working together to weaken the democracy of the country.

He noted that the CBN’s insistence on the implementation of the policy, even in the absence of necessary technological infrastructure, is an ominous sign for the nation and could hinder smooth elections.