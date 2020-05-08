Court imposes N40,000 fine on man for not wearing face mask in Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court in Ekiti State has fined a man, Ikechukwu Vincent, N40,000 for contravening the order on the use of face mask in the state.

It will be recalled that governors in South-West agreed on mandatory use of face masks by residents as part of measures in containing the spread of coronavirus.

Director of Public Prosecutions in the state, Julius Ajibare, told the court that the suspect committed the offence on Friday around Fajuyi park in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The charge read: “That you, Vincent Ikechuckwu, at about 11.00 a.m. on the 8th day of May, 2020 at Fajuyi, Ado-Ekiti magisterial district did without lawful excuse move without wearing a face mask thereby violating the provisions of Regulations 4 (2) (a) punishable under Regulation 12 of the Ekiti State Coronavirus (Prevention of infection) 2020 made pursuant to Section 8 of the Quarantine act, Cap Q2, LFN, 2004.”

The Magistrate, while delivering the judgment, said there is absolute threat to existence, occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, and hence it is gross crime to intentionally go against the Law of the state.”

Aside the fine of N40,000, the suspect was directed to embark on three-day community service.