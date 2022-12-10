Court halts Igbo Community from celebrating cultural day in Calabar

A High Court in Calabar, Cross River State, has halted the Ndigbo community from holding their 2022 cultural day celebration in Calabar over a factional leadership tussle.

In a judgement by Justice Elais O. Abua, of the High Court in Calabar, the court restrained the Ndigbo community from holding any event, by whatsoever name or umbrella in Calabar.

There has been a crisis rocking the Ndigbo Community in Cross River state which has continued to fester.

The Igbo Community in Calabar has been enmeshed in a leadership tussle since June 2022.

Findings by our reporter indicated that the crisis is a fallout of an election held between June 16th and 30th, 2022, leading to the creation of two factions in the leadership.

While one of the factions is led by Kingsley Kalu, the other faction is led by Prince Raymond Atulomah, who are both from Abia state.

Apparently, since the election, all moves to resolve the crisis had failed, thus leading to litigations by both parties to determine the authentic leadership of the association.

Atulomah had approached the Court asking that he be recognised as the authentic President of Igbo Community Calabar having contested unopposed and coming from Abia state where the position was zoned to ab initio.

He also asked the court to restrain the other faction ( the defendants) from holing Igbo Day in Calabar.

However, the other faction went ahead to propose an Igbo Cultural Day celebration on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Management Development Institute (MDI) without recourse to the pending court case.

Therefore, ruling on the ex-parte motion with Suit No: HC/MSC. 207/2022 between Agu Onyekachi, Raymond Atulomah, and David Ihesiulo as (claimants) and Sam Ebo, Esq, Elder Bassey Ukiwo, Pol Nwokolo, Jeremiah Ezeagu and Sir. Ebere Okonkwo as (defendants), the presiding Judge Elais O. Abua, restrained the defendants from holding any event, by whatsoever name or umbrella called in Calabar.

This means that the purported elected executives of the Igbo Community in Calabar are restricted from holding any event, by whatsoever name or umbrella called pending the determination of the motion on notice and the court examining the application ex-parte sought, affidavit evidence of the 1st Claimant/Applicant.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Court halts Igbo Community from celebrating cultural day in Calabar