Court grants woman divorce after failure of settlement

An Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has ‎granted the prayer of divorce filed by a housewife, Mary Emmanuel, on grounds of neglect and maltreatment by her husband.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the court president, Mr Moshood Balogun, delivering judgment held that the court had no option than to allow the parties go their separate ways due to irreconcilable differences.

“The court had advised the parties, at their first appearance, to explore amicable means for settlement and report back to court.

“The respondent, Mr Mohammed Acema, refused to respond to the petition, an indication that the marriage had irretrievably collapsed, prompting the court’s decision to dissolve their marriage,” he held.

Balogun, however, granted the petitioner unrestricted access to her child, currently living with the respondent’s mother.

He further granted the petitioner freedom to contribute her quota to issues concerning the general wellbeing of the child.

Earlier, the petitioner, Emmanuel, 39, informed the court that the respondent and his relatives did not make any move to resolve the dispute.

Consequently, the petitioner, on April,9, urged the court to proceed with her prayer for divorce.

”A traditional marriage was duly conducted between my husband and I on Jan.31,2017 in Kogi.





”He paid N30,000 as dowry and we were blessed with one child,” she said.

The petitioner said things were going well for them until 2018 when the respondent’s attitude suddenly changed.

She pledged to continue to discharge her motherly duties to ensure the wellbeing of the child if granted access to the child.

The respondent did not respond to the petitioner’s request for divorce.

