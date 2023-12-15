A High Court sitting in Ilorin has granted the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) an order to declare the directors of Paz Oil Nigeria Limited, Ibrahim Shehu Tenimu and Jemima Monosoko Shehu, wanted for allegedly conspiring to defraud Dr Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, the owner of Kam Steel Nigeria Limited, of $400,000.

The order followed a series of attempts by law enforcement agencies to prosecute Ibrahim Shehu Tenimu, the alleged prime suspect, all to no avail as he remains at large.

Recall that a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin had, in August 2023, remanded Esther Shehu and David Kpanaki at the Federal Correctional Centre following a petition written by Dr. Yusuf via a direct complaint on July 18, 2023, through Tafa Ahmed & Co Solicitors & Advocates.

The defendants were brought to court on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, screening an offender, obstruction of justice, and obtaining by false pretence.

The offenses contravened Sections 97, 322, 167, and 148 of the Penal Code Law and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud/other related Offences Act Cap. A6 LFN.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), Ibrahim Tenimu Shehu and Jemima Monosoko Shehu, now at large, conspired with Kpanaki, who identified himself as the director of Paz Oil, to fraudulently sell a vessel, MT ORYX TRADER, as MT REMOS to the petitioner. The suspects “dishonestly presented the vessel as free and not subject to any administrative detention, knowing fully well that it is a subject of a court order.

“On the account of fraudulent presentation by Ibrahim Tenimu Sheu, Jemima Monosoko, and Kpanaki David, cause financial loss to the petitioner to the tune of $400,000 in addition to the purchase price of the vessel and absconded.”

The charge sheet further added that when a team of Police operatives later tracked the suspects to Abuja for possible arrest, the second accused, Esther Shehu, obstructed the officers by dishonestly calling an accomplice who claimed to be the DPO of the jurisdiction, deceitfully leading the operatives to leave the premises with a promise that the suspect Tenimu Shehu Ibrahim (at large) would meet them at the police station by 12 pm.

However, the prime suspect was whisked out of the premises by Kpanaki in a Blue Tinted Toyota Corolla to an unknown destination,” the sheet added.

Since the arrest and detention of his accomplices, the prime suspect has remained at large. Consequently, the prosecutor, leaving no stone unturned, has requested that the suspect at large be declared wanted and a warrant of arrest issued for their apprehension.

The High Court of Kwara state granted the prayer against the alleged suspects, while the duo of Esther Sheu and David Kpanaki are still in detention.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE