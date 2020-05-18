Court grants Osun monarch, two others accused of alleged rape bail

An Osun State Magistrates Court, sitting in Osogbo on Monday granted bail to Osun traditional ruler, Aketewi of Iketewi, Oba David Ogungbemi, his son, Idowu and Olayiwola Sarafa bail over alleged rape, conspiracy and sexual exploitation.

It will be recalled the court had last Thursday ordered the 62-year-old monarch, his son, Ogungbemi Idowu and Olayiwola Sarafa be remanded in prison for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The trio was arraigned on three-count charge bothering on conspiracy, rape and sexual exploitation.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Idoko John informed the court that the trio committed the offence on May 5, 2020, at Ilare-Ijesa in Ijebu-Ijesa.

He alleged that they conspired amongst themselves to commit a felony to wit rape and sexual exploitation thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

According to Idoko, “the three accused persons sexually exploited a 14-year-old girl by jointly and severally having sexual intercourse with her, an act which caused her unwanted pregnancy of about three months and at the time of doing the act, they were members of the same household thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 31 and 32 of the Child’s Right Act, Cap 050 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, the three accused persons pleaded not guilty to all the charge preferred against them.

The defence counsel, Popoola Yinka and Tunbosun Oladipupo applied for bail for there client on the most liberal term and assured the court that they would not jump bail.

But, Chief Magistrate, Mr Olusegun Ayilara ordered that the accused person be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case to 18th May 2020 to rule on bail.

However, when the case came up on Monday, Magistrate Ayilara admitted the three accused to bail in the sum of N1 million naira each, surety in a like sum which must be civil servants within the jurisdiction of the case and must swear an affidavit to their locations.

The case had been transferred to IjebuJesa division for mention on the 8th of July, 2020.

