Court grants Ogun Speaker, Oluomo, N300m bail over alleged fraud

Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted the Speaker of the Ogun State House Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, N300m bail after he was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over 11 counts of conspiracy, forgery, and stealing on Tuesday.

Mr Oluomo was arraigned before Justice Osiagor barely a week after he was arrested by the anti-graft agency on corruption allegations.

He was arraigned alongside the Director of Finance of the State Assembly, Oladayo Samuel and the Clerk of the House, Adeyemo Taiwo before Justice Daniel Osiagor.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Recall that Oluomo was intercepted by EFCC operatives last Thursday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, although the leadership of the commission initially kept mum over the development.

The speaker was said to have been released a day after he was arrested but asked to report back the following Monday.

Upon his return to the EFCC office, he was reportedly detained again.

During their arraignment on Tuesday, Justice Osiagor heard the bail applications of the defendants.

Following no objections from the EFCC, the judge granted Oluomo bail in the sum of N300m with two sureties in like sum.

In granting bail to the speaker, Justice Osiagor held that one of his sureties must be not less than a level 16 officer in the civil service while the other must possess landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The court also granted the second and third defendants bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties also in like sum.

One of their sureties, according to the judge, must not be less than a level 14 officer in the civil service and the other must also possess landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

While the defendants were directed to deposit their travel documents with the registrar of the court, all the sureties were required to possess three years of tax clearance and swear to an affidavit of means.