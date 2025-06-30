Court grants Natasha bail on self-recognition

The Federal High Court in Abuja granted bail on self-recognition to suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Udauaghan, who represents the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

She was arraigned on fresh six counts related to alleged cybercrime. After the charges were read, Akpoti-Udauaghan pleaded not guilty to all of them.

The senator is accused of making false and damaging statements about Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Kogi State’s former governor, Yahaya Bello.

According to the charges, she allegedly claimed, “Akpabio told Yahaya Bello… that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, it should be done in Kogi, so it will seem as if it is the people that killed me.”

Days later, during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today, she repeated these allegations, stating, “It was part of the discussions Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello that night… to eliminate me.”

The Federal Government has asserted that these statements, which were widely circulated on digital platforms, were knowingly false and intended to incite unrest.

The FG further contended that the remarks violate “Section 24(2)(c)” of the Cybercrimes Act, which criminalises the intentional spread of false information to damage reputations or provoke public disorder.

During the bail application for Akpoti-Udauaghan, her legal team, headed by Professor Roland Otaru (SAN), requested that she be granted bail on a self-recognition basis, emphasizing her status as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a senior member of the bar.

Professor Otaru noted that the prosecution had not submitted any counter-affidavit to oppose the bail application.

Justice Mohammed Umar then granted the request from the defense counsel, allowing the senator to be released on self-recognition bail.

The court adjourned until September 22, for the commencement of trial while granted Senator Natasha bail on self-recognition.

