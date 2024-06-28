The Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, has granted permission to the family of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, to conduct an independent autopsy and toxicology test.

This decision follows the inconclusive outcome of the previous autopsy conducted by the Lagos State Government and the family’s assertion of suspicious circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

In a statement obtained by PUNCH and signed by Taiwo Odumosu, head of the family’s legal team, it was disclosed that the court, chaired by T.A. Sonubi, ordered that all legal expenses for the independent toxicology test would be covered by the Aloba family.

The court also mandated the presence of Mohbad’s father, mother, and wife during the autopsy process.

“The application was brought because the late Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad) died in suspicious circumstances on the 12th day of September 2023, and the applicant and his family are desirous of getting an independent autopsy and toxicology test to be done as a second opinion of the prospective autopsy report,” the statement read.

Odumosu expressed the family’s satisfaction with the court’s decision, emphasising their eagerness to uncover the truth surrounding Mohbad’s demise.

Previously, the family had rejected the results of the initial autopsy and toxicology tests and advocated for an independent examination.

Meanwhile, the court did not grant the application to recall previous witnesses but approved the family’s request to call new witnesses, contingent upon providing further details for witness summons.

Regarding the burial arrangements, the court stipulated that all parties involved, including Mohbad’s father, mother, and wife, must agree on the burial plans. In case of disagreement, the matter will be referred to the High Court for resolution.

Mohbad, who was formerly signed to Marlian Music under Naira Marley, passed away on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, triggering controversy and speculation on social media about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Following his death, the Lagos State Police Command initiated a special investigation team, and his autopsy was conducted after his body was exhumed on September 21, 2023.

