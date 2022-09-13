Court grants DSS request to detain Tukur Mamu for 60 more days

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted a request by the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain the former terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, for 60 more days.

Ruling in an exparte motion moved by counsel to the DSS, Ahmed Magaji on Tuesday, Justice Nkeonye Maha handling the matter, granted the prayers in the motion.

The security outfit, in a motion, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 filed on September 12 by U.N. Dauda, a lawyer with the security outfit, had urged the court to grant its reliefs to enable it to conclude its investigation on Mamu, who had been leading the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers kidnapped in March this year.

Mamu was arrested on September 6 in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, with his family members by foreign security agents.

Mamu, who was on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj, was detained at Cairo International Airport before being repatriated back to Nigeria.

The DSS has alleged that its preliminary investigation established the offences of the logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism against Mamu.

The DSS, in an affidavit in support of its ex-parte motion also alleged that investigation established an Act of terrorism financing against Mamu, the former terrorists’ negotiator.

An affidavit in support of the ex-parte motion deposed by Hamza Pandogari, a legal officer with the DSS, said it was necessary for Mamu, who is the sole respondent in the suit to be detained for 60 days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of the investigation of various acts of terrorism against him.

Pandogari alleged that Mamu, “The self-acclaimed Kaduna train negotiator exploited the opportunity to perpetrate, aid and abets as well as render support to local and international terrorist organisations.

“That the respondent was intercepted by the Nigerian foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt, on 6th September 2022, while on his way to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with commanders and top leaders of terrorist organisations across the globe.

“That upon his interception and subsequent repatriation back to Nigeria, a duly signed search warrant was executed in his residence and office at No. 4, Ali Ladan Street, Sabon Kawo GRA and No. 14, Mamona Road, Anguwan Sarki, Kaduna State and various exhibits and items to establish his complicity with terrorists were recovered.”

The DSS listed some of the items recovered from Manu’s residence and office to include 151 dollars, 20 pounds sterling, 1, 530 Indian Rupees, one Saudi Riyald, 70 Dirham, N1.5 million, and 16 assorted foreign coins and further alleged that two packs of pump action cartridges, 16 ATM (auto-mated machine) cards from both local and foreign banks, seven cheque books of different banks, six laptops, four tablets, 24 handsets and three international passports belonging to Mamu, one firearm licence, eight pieces of Nigerian Army uniform, 16 pieces of Nigerian Naval uniforms, were among the 34 items recovered.

The DSS said, “preliminary Investigation so far established, amongst others, the offences of a logistic supplier, aiding and abetting acts of terrorism as well as terrorism financing against him.

“That the defendant (Mamu) has used the cover of his profession as a journalist to aid both local and international terrorist groups. The action of the defendant has orchestrated the untimely death of several security personnel in North Central and North East parts of Nigeria.





“That the defendant has discreetly given several information to bandits and terrorists that escalated various acts of terrorism in Nigeria, that the investigation has assumed a wider dimension and sophistication requiring time and advance expertise to conclude.

“That some of the suspects working with the defendant are at large and premature release of the defendant will jeopardise the ongoing investigation and that it is in the interest of justice and national security to grant this application”, he averred and added that the activities of the defendant and his associates at large constitute a potent threat to the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country.”

