Court grants Doris Ogala N30m bail in Pastor Chris Okafor’s cyberstalking case

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday granted Nollywood actress Doris Ogala bail in the sum of ₦30 million, with two sureties in like sum.

This development came in the wake of the Nollywood actress’s arraignment over allegations of cyberstalking and cyberbullying of the popular Lagos-based Pentecostal pastor, Chris Okafor.

In handing down his ruling on the bail application, Justice Aluko held that bail conditions were designed to balance the defendant’s constitutional right to liberty with the court’s duty to protect prosecution witnesses and preserve the integrity of the ongoing trial.

Justice Aluko declared that Ogala must provide two sureties, each in the sum of ₦30 million.

According to the judge, one surety must either own landed property in Lagos State, with verifiable registration at the Land Registry and certification by the Registrar of Deeds, or be a prominent national officer of her political party or a person of reputable standing, such as a respected clergy member.

The second surety, the judge said, must be a top civil servant not below grade level 14, either in federal or Lagos State employment.

The judge declared that both sureties were required to be persons of reliable means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be verified by the court registrar.

Justice Aluko equally stated that the sureties must submit tax clearance certificates covering the last three years and provide two recent passport photographs each.

The court also ordered Ogala to submit her international passport to the Court Registrar, refrain from all electronic publications capable of intimidating, threatening, ridiculing or harassing prosecution witnesses, enter into a recognisance on oath to be of good behaviour throughout the duration of the trial, and avoid all misconduct in the courtroom or within its premises.

Justice Aluko ruled that “any unwarranted electronic publication capable of exposing the prosecuting witnesses to public harassment, ridicule, threat, or intimidation, which is equally capable of exposing the proceedings of the court to ridicule and distortion, is accordingly restrained and disallowed.”

The judge mandated that, upon fulfilment of these conditions, Ogala should be released from custody.

Justice Aluko made reference to the conduct of the defendant during the proceedings on October 28, 2026, which he said disrupted the court’s sitting and forced an emergency adjournment of ten cases.

In his words: “By her misconduct and conduct in the open court, when she disrupted proceedings and caused a series of adjournments without any justification on the 28th of October, 2026, the defendant well exposed herself as a person capable of fomenting trouble when she is outside the courtroom.”

But Justice Aluko acknowledged that the Nollywood actress had since apologised to the court and reaffirmed that she remains presumed innocent under the Constitution.

It would be recalled that Ogala’s bail application, dated October 26 and filed on October 27, 2026, was brought pursuant to Section 35(5) of the 1999 Constitution and Sections 158 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

But the prosecution opposed the application, contending that Ogala deliberately failed to attend previous proceedings on April 23 and June 9, 2026, claiming ill health; that pictorial evidence allegedly showed her participating in political activities, campaigns, rallies and protests during the period she claimed to be sick; and that the nature of the allegations, involving social media publications, raised a real risk of witness interference if she were released.

However, Ogala, through her counsel, insisted that the offences were bailable and gave assurances that she would neither abscond, commit further offences nor interfere with witnesses.

The lawyer attributed her previous absences to genuine ill health and urged the court to grant bail so she could prepare for trial and pursue her political ambitions.

Dealing with the application, Justice Aluko relied on Section 162 of the ACJA, which favours bail unless circumstances justify refusal, such as a likelihood of committing another offence, evading trial or interfering with investigations.

The judge equally relied on the Supreme Court’s decision, which guides the exercise of judicial discretion in bail matters.

Justice Aluko stated that “the main function of bail is to ensure the presence of the accused at trial. That is the touchstone of all the criteria,” the judge said, even as he added that the court must exercise its discretion judicially and judiciously.

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The Nollywood actress is answering a four-count charge, marked FHC/L/220C/2026, filed under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

In the charge, the prosecution had alleged that, between September 2024 and March 2026, the actress unlawfully published intimate photographs of Pastor Chris Okafor without his consent, circulated allegedly false and damaging allegations against the cleric, used electronic communications to bully, threaten and harass him, and attempted to extort property from the pastor by allegedly threatening to continue publishing intimate and menacing materials unless he compensated her or purchased a house for her.

The prosecution maintained that the alleged conduct was intended to damage Pastor Okafor’s reputation and expose him to public hatred, ridicule and opprobrium.