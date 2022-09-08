Court grants bail to Benin palace secretary, four others

A week after he was remanded in prison custody, the secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Mr Frank Irabor, and four other persons were on Thursday granted bail by Justice Mary Itsueli of Edo State High Court in Benin City for the alleged demolition of several buildings at the small community of Ulegun, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

Justice Itsueli however admitted the scribe and the other four accused persons to bail in the sum of N1 million each with a surety each in like sum pending the final determination of the case.

Besides, the trial judge also gives other bail conditions which include sureties that must be gainfully employed, their passport photographs and a promise that the accused persons must appear in court on every adjourned date.

Sequel to which was not opposed by the Director of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr Odabi Kingsley did not however oppose the bail applications filed by Mr Olayiwola Afolabi, the counsel to Mr Irabor and others.

After listening to the applications, Justice Itsueli granted bail to the accused which included the palace’s scribe, Aghavbere Osawemwenguan, Abel Oko-Oboh, Ode Uloko and Oko-Oboh Ebosele.

The accused were remanded in prison custody last Thursday, September I for two weeks by Justice Itsueli for allegedly supervising the destruction of about 60 houses belonging to different developers in the small community, located on the outskirts of the Edo State capital.

