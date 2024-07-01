On Monday, twelve out of the twenty-five students from Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, who were facing charges of conspiracy, murder, and negligence, were discharged by an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The students had initially been arraigned and remanded in a correctional facility pending legal advice.

The twelve students who were discharged are Kehinde Martins, Samuel Okorie, Mustapha Khalid, Yusuf Adeniran, Joseph Areoye, Iyanuoluwa Oyelakin, Obaloluwa Olalekan, Emmanuel Adejumobi, John Daudu, Moses Abiola, Hammad Tijani, and David Kolawole.

Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi ruled that there was no evidence linking these students to the alleged offences, as indicated by the legal advice received.

Additionally, one of the defendants, Femi Oladoye, a security guard at the university, was granted bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oladoye had been charged with negligence of duty for failing to prevent the beating that led to the death of a 22-year-old student, Jefry Akro.

The prosecutor, CSP Funke Fawole, stated that the defendants were alleged to have caused Akro’s death on May 24 at about 9 p.m. by beating him with planks and electrical wires.

The court has adjourned the case until July 8 for further mention.

The charges cited by the prosecution include violations of Sections 516, 515, and 324 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

