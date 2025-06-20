Court fixes October 30 for hearing on Anambra land recertification

Justice Peace Otti of the Anambra State High Court, Awka Judicial Division, has fixed hearing for October 30, 2025 on the suit filed by an activist, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo, challenging the land document recertification and revalidation exercise in Anambra State.

Okonkwo, who is a layman and land owner in the state, had dragged Governor Charles Soludo, the 1st respondent and three others before the court, for allegedly embarking on the land document recertification and revalidation exercise, outside the Land Use Act 1978.

The other three respondents in the suit respectively, are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Anambra State, Commissioner for Lands, Survey, Urban Planning and Commissioner of Police, Anambra State.

The matter came up on Thursday for mention.

In suit number A/23/2025, which he initiated through an originating summons, Okonkwo alleged that conducting such an exercise against the provisions of a federal legislation, violated the 1999 Constitution of the Nigerian Federation (as amended).

According to him, the imposition/demand of N25, 000 land recertification/revalidation tax on Anambra land owners by the Soludo government, without an iota of authorization by the Land Use Act, constituted a mega financial fraud, and hence, should be investigated thoroughly by the Nigerian Police Force.

The plaintiff deposed a 14-paragraph affidavit in support of the originating summons, alleged that the “illegal” land document recertification/revalidation exercise was deployed to corruptly enrich the budget for Governor Soludo’s re-election campaign, ahead of the forthcoming November 8, 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election.

He asked the court to interpret Sections 5, 6, 8,9,11, 26, 46 (1) and 50(1) of the Land Use Act 1978, regarding the power of the Anambra State Governor in relation to land.

The issues for determination are as follows: “Whether the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants who purport to arrogate the powers of recertification and revalidation of all land documents in Anambra State (State and Non-State Land) have shown to the satisfaction of the court that the Land Use Act, clearly and specifically authorised their action.

“Whether the recertification/revalidation fee/tax of N25, 000 contained in Exhibit ‘A’, which was charged on Anambra State land owners, is not contrary to Part II of the Schedule of the taxes and levies (Approved list of collection) Act, Cap.T2 LFN 2011, and therefore illegal and unconstitutional and subject to account and refund to the defrauded people of Anambra State.”

Pursuant to sections 6(6) (a) & (b) 272 (1) and 315 (1) of the 1999 constitution, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the plaintiff sought 13 reliefs, including a declaratory order, order for account, injunction and exemplary damages in his favour, against the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in the sum of N10 billion.

However, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Patrick Ikwueto, hired by the Attorney General of Anambra State, filed a memorandum of conditional appearance and preliminary objection dated May 6, 2025 on behalf of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, requesting for an order striking out or dismissing the suit, for lack of locus standi by the plaintiff.

Ikwueto urged the court to hold that the plaintiff lacks the locus standi to institute this action and accordingly, strike out/dismiss this suit for lack of jurisdiction on this ground and uphold the preliminary objection.

Responding on point of law to the preliminary objection filed by Ikwueto without a motion number as practiced by the court, Okonkwo, the layman who appears for himself in court, pointed out that none of the four respondents in the matter filed a memorandum of appearance within the statutory period of 42 days after service.

“Therefore, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants flagrantly breached the mandatory statutory provision in Order 23, Rule 2(1) and Order 4, Rule 1 and 3(4) of the High Court of Anambra State (Civil Procedures) Rules 2019,” he stated.

According to him, belatedly on May 6, 2025, after a period of four months, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants filed a memorandum of conditional appearance without the approval of the Honourable Court first sought and obtained.

He further submitted: “Take notice that there is no provision under the High Court of Anambra State (Civil procedures) Rules 2019, for any purported process styled: ‘Notice of Preliminary Objection’. Instead Order 40 Rules 1, 3(4), provides:

“Where by these rules, any application is authorised to be made by a judge, such application shall be made by motion, which shall be supported by affidavit and shall state under what rule of court or law the application is brought. Every motion shall be served within five days of filing by counsel to counsel, where the parties are represented by legal practitioners. Every such application shall be accompanied by a written address in support of the relief sought.”

He insisted that notice of preliminary objection without affidavit is outside the contemplation of Order 40 Rules 1 and 3(4) of the High Court of Anambra State (Civil Procedures) Rule 2019 and therefore urged the court to hold that the defendants’ notice of preliminary objection is incompetent.

He asked the court to strike out the memorandum of conditional appearance filed by the 1st to 3rd defendants and any other processes filed belatedly on their behalf, not known to the High Court (Civil Procedures) Rules 2019 of Anambra State.

He submitted the following issues for determination: “Whether the Court has jurisdiction to hear and determine 1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants process styled “Notice of Preliminary Objection” strange to Order 40 Rule 1 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, in raising issue of locus standi of the Plaintiff, contrary to the decisions: EBONGO vs. UWEMEDIMO (1995).

“Whether the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Defendants/Objectors having failed to satisfy a pre-condition by not filing a Counter-Affidavit in opposition to the Originating Summons. The Plaintiff is entitled to judgment in line with the Supreme Court direction in, INAKOJU vs. ADELEKE (2007) ….”

Citing several authorities including Supreme Court and Court of Appeal decisions, Okonkwo urged the court to resolve the two issues against the defendants, and decree judgment in his favour on the terms in the originating summons, against the defendants, for not following the procedures in the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 of Anambra State, which renders their entire process incompetent.

He contended that a Notice of Preliminary Objection is not interchangeable with a motion on notice, and therefore urged the court to hold that in such circumstance, the defect is fatal to the competence of the trial Court to entertain the preliminary objection.

“It is settled law that there is a duty cast upon Court to ensure compliance with its Rules. The Rules of Court must, prima facie be obeyed. And the Courts have inherent jurisdiction to ensure compliance with the statutory Rules by the litigants.

“Accordingly, the Court can strike out any process not filed in accordance or in compliance with the relevant rules as in the instant case,” the plaintiff stated.

Besides the N10 billion damages, other reliefs sought by the plaintiff in the originating summons include an order of perpetual injunction from the court, restraining the 1st to 3rd defendants, their servants, agents or privies howsoever from issuing or pursuing the recertification/ revalidated exercise contained in Exhibit ‘A’ at any other time both now and in the future, except in consonance with Land Use Act, 1978 or any valid law subject to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

He requested for an order directing the Inspector-General Nigeria Police Force (the 4th defendant) to investigate his co-defendants deployment of Exhibit ‘A’ to commit mega financial fraud on the land owners in Anambra State, recover the sums of monies collected, and upon the citizens, make a demand to the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that a Police investigation report is issued, and the public officers involved, brought before the law to answer for their crime.

The plaintiff prayed the court to order the 1st to 3rd defendants to refund to the Anambra State Land Owners their N25,000.00 recertification tax, illegally levied on them in the State, as the imposition of tax/levy can only be validly levied for breach of the law, whether under civil process or after conviction for an offence.

When the matter was called up on Thursday, Okonkwo told the court that the matter was for mention.

Cyril Eziamaka holding the brief of Chika Ndianefo, announced appearance for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents.

Justice Otti said the matter was coming before her for the first time and ordered that hearing notice should be issued to the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, the 4th respondent.

She adjourned the matter to October 30, 2025 for hearing.

