Court fixes March 23 to hear N250m suit against Obasanjo’s former aide

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, slated March 23, 2021, to commence hearing in a suit filed against Green Energy International Ltd and its Chairman, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe, by two aggrieved directors of the company.

The directors, Dr Bunu Alibe and Mr Ayo Olojede, who are alleging injustice, cheating against the Chairman of the Green Energy International Limited are demanding a total sum of N250 million as damages.

While fixing the date after taking arguments from parties in the matter, Justice Ojukwu told counsel to the petitioner, Alade Agbabiaka (SAN( and that of the respondents, A. B. Anachebe (SAN) to regularise their processes for mention.

The petitioners had, in a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/PET/20/2020, listed the company and Adegbulugbe as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

Adegbulugbe was Adviser on Energy during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

The duo are by the suit they commenced via a petition, accused Adegbulugbe of series of corporate misdemeanours, including unilateral usurpation of executive responsibilities, contrary to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 and the Company’s Articles.

They claimed that they were unlawfully removed by the chairman of the company they jointly nurtured to fruition and averred that such decision was contrary to the provisions of CAMA, 2020 and the organisation’s Article of Association.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, Agbabiaka informed the court that a petition dated November 24, 2020, was filed and served on the respondents and that they had responded with two processes.

“We also filed along with the originating process, two interlocutory processes. The first one is dated and filed on Nov 27, 2020. And the second one is dated Nov 25 and filed Nov 26, 2020,” he said and asked for consolidation of the processes with the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1390/2020 filed by the company against the petitioners which were already before the court.

However, counsel to the respondents, Anachebe objected to Agbabiaka’s submission, arguing that they had not been properly served with the petitioners’ processes.

He urged the court not to fixed a date for commencement of the trial of the matter until the respondents were properly served.

The trial judge fixed March 23 for the petitioners and the respondents to regularise their processes.

Alibe and Olojede, in the petition, sought, among other reliefs, “An order of interlocutory injunction, restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents whether by themselves or by their servants, agents, privies or any of their subsidiaries of how-whatever from giving effect to, taking steps or doing any acts on the basis of the resolutions taken or arrived at or purportedly made at the Annual General Meeting of the 1st respondent company which was held on the 12th of November, 2020, pending the hearing and final determination of the petition filed herein.”

