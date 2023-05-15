Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court has fixed July 23, 2023, for the trial of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha in the alleged N6 billion money laundering case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Justice Dada fixed the new date for trial following information made available to the court that the fugitive Mompha had been arrested.

Ismaila Mustapha is facing an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity, failure to disclose assets and property, possession of documents containing false pretence and use of property derived from an unlawful act.

During resumed proceedings, EFCC prosecuting counsel, Sulaiman told the court that the agency’s international partners succeeded in arresting Mompha.

Sulaiman informed the court that the defendant is not yet in their custody in Lagos.

He prayed to the court for a new date for trial while assuring that the defendant would be in court by the next adjourned date.

During proceedings, counsel to the defendant, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) was absent in court.

Justice Dada granted the request of the prosecution and fixed July 23 for trial.

During proceedings on November 16 and 22, 2022, the absence of defence counsel stalled the defendant’s trial before the court.

On September 22, 2022, Justice Dada ordered that the trial of Mompha will continue in absentia following failed efforts by the EFCC to arrest him after jumping bail.

On June 10, 2022, Justice Dada revoked the defendant’s bail but released him to his counsel, who pleaded for one week to investigate the allegation by the prosecution that the defendant procured another passport different from the one submitted to the court, as part of conditions for his bail.





The prosecution had told the court that the defendant used a new passport to travel from Ghana to Dubai thereby violating his bail terms.

