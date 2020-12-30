Court fixes date for suit to stop Kano govt’s N300bn loan from China

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has fixed February 2, 2021, for mention in a suit to stop Kano State government from borrowing N300 billions from China for a light rail project.

It would, however, be recalled that the Kano state government is making efforts to obtain N300 billion loan from China Exim Bank to finance a light rail project, which many have criticized and opposed to, including a petition sent to the Debt Management Office by a concerned group led by Alhaji Bashir Tofa.

Meanwhile, in an interim injunction filed by Center for Awareness on Justice and Accountability (CAJA) and Kabiru Saidu Dakata, the two plaintiffs prayed the court to stop the move to obtain the loan from China.

It would also be recalled that the eight respondents in the matter are Kano State Government, Senate President, Kano State House of Assembly, Central Bank of Nigeria, Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office, China EXIM Bank and China Embassy.

The presiding judge, Justice S. I Mark, ordered the respondents in the suit to be put on notice to show cause why the applicants prayers for an interim injunction should not be granted.

The court granted the prayer of the plaintiffs to serve 7th and 8th defendants in the suit through a substituted means by serving the processes at China Embassy in Abuja.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE