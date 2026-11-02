Court fixes date for judgment in Tukur Mamu’s terrorism case

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, slated for January 27, 2027, for judgment in a charge filed by the Federal Government against alleged terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack in 2022.

The trial judge, Justice Mohammed Umar, fixed the date after the counsel to the Federal Government, David Kaswe, and Mamu’s counsel, Johnson Usman, SAN, adopted their final written addresses and presented their arguments for and against the case.

Mamu, who was arrested on September 7, 2022, by the Egyptian security officials at the Cairo International Airport, was earlier arraigned on a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism financing.

However, the prosecution amended the counts by bringing in more offences, including unlawful possession of firearms without a valid licence and money laundering charges.

When the case was called on Monday, Usman informed the court that the case was scheduled for adoption of parties’ final written addresses, adding that the defendant’s final written address was filed on July 23.

“Our reply on points of law is dated October 30 and filed same day. We adopt these two addrseses and we humbly urge this honourable court to graciously acquit and discharge the defendant on all the counts preferred against him by Federal Government as same, having not been proven in any manner,” he prayed.

Usman argued that though the defence team had consistently demanded the licence of the rifle allegedly recovered from Mamu’s residence, the lawyer said the prosecution had failed to produce the licence in court.

He said even though the prosecution took custody of the arms and the licence, their failure to produce the licence in court had raised serious issues of doubt and therefore urged the court to resolve the issue in favour of his client.

But Kaswe, as assistant director, who appeared for the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the Federal Government, disagreed with Usman’s submission.

The prosecution lawyer recalled that the licence and the rifle had already been tendered before the court, saying, “My Lord, the record of this court will show that we have tendered the licence together with the arms on the day the PW-5, an exhibit keeper, was led on evidence”.

Kaswe reminded that after the prosecution applied for a safe-keep of the rifle and other exhibits, the court granted their request.

“We respectfully adopt our written address as our oral submission and argument in prove of the case against the defendant and we urge my lord to agree with us that we have discharged the burden of proof placed before us and to convict the defendant as charged,” he prayed the court.

After listening to the submissions of the lawyers, Justice Umar fixed January 27, 2027 for judgment.