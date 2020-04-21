Court fines six Nigerians $2,500 each for attending birthday party during lockdown in Ghana

A circuit court in Ghana has fined six Nigerians around $2,500 each for attending a birthday party last Saturday in the capital, Accra, in violation of the lockdown imposed in the country.

Gatherings were banned under a three-week lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus which has now been partially lifted in the country.

According to reports in Ghana media, the convicted persons were Amadi Mine, Aboy-Iyen Precious, Marshal Ovieshare, Godsway Fejiro, Eliot Sharker, and David Amos.

The six pleaded guilty and the court fined them, saying if they could not pay, they risk prison term of five years each.

According to prosecutors, the six were part of a group of about 50 people who attended the said party on Saturday, April 18.

The police, upon a tip-off, stormed the venue and arrested the six people. According to the police, the convicts breached the restriction orders imposed by the president.

The court presided by Efia Owusua Appiah in handing them her judgment indicated that her decision was to serve as a deterrent to other people.