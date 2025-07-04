Court finds Senator Natasha guilty of contempt, fines her N5m

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, found the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the Senate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, guilty of contempt.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako held Natasha guilty of contempt, stating the suspended Senator violated a court order by publishing a satirical apology to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on her Facebook page on April 7.

The court held that the publication mocked a subsisting gag order it had imposed on the parties, thereby undermining its authority.

As a consequence, Justice Nyako ordered Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to issue a formal apology to the court, to be published within seven days in two national newspapers and also on her Facebook page.

The court, in addition, imposed a fine of N5 million, noting that the contempt occurred in the context of a civil proceeding.

Although the contempt proceedings were initiated by Senator Akpabio, the court declined to grant any personal relief in his favour.

Meanwhile, the court has proceeded to deliver judgment in the separate suit filed by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan challenging her six-month suspension from the Senate.

…Details later

