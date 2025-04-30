Court faults Okpebholo, orders immediate reinstatement of Akoko-Edo LG boss

An Edo State High Court sitting in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Council, on Wednesday declared the impeachment of the elected Chairman of the local government, Hon. Tajudeen Alade, illegal and ordered his immediate reinstatement.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice E. A. Okoh, directed the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to provide Alade with the necessary security to resume office.

Justice Okoh, in his declarative judgement, also stated that the court has jurisdiction, contrary to the argument put forward by the state government that the court lacks jurisdiction over the matter.

The suit, marked B/30os/2025, listed Suleman Tajudeen Alade and Mrs Beatrice Abukare as claimants, while Alabi Oshionogue, Tope Jacon, Akosile Imashimi, Pendo Adeche, Afolabi Monday (as councillors), the Akoko-Edo Local Government Legislative Council, the Akoko-Edo Local Government Council, the Vice Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government Council, and the Inspector General of Police were listed as defendants.

Through originating summons, Alade prayed the court to declare his purported impeachment “illegal, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever,” among several other demands.

Reacting to the judgement, counsel to the claimants, Asemota Anderson, said, “In the eye of the law, no impeachment was ever done in the first place.

“The court found that there was indeed non-compliance with the procedure stipulated under Section 19 of the Edo State Local Government Law, and that the man was not given a fair hearing before his removal.

“The court went further to declare that the removal was unlawful, not in compliance with the constitution of the land, and therefore null and void.

“The court set aside the removal and ordered his immediate restoration and return to office. It is a declarative judgement, and implementation takes effect immediately.”

When contacted, the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Lucky Esiegbe, said the government has filed for a stay of execution and has already filed an appeal, stating that the judgement would not stand.

He expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal would overturn the ruling, adding that he believed the judge was misled into presiding over a case in which he had no jurisdiction.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE