Court extends order restraining NPA from INTELS’ berths at Onne port

Maritime
By Tola Adenubi - Lagos
restraining NPA from INTELS’ berths, tiv-Jukun crisis, Court fixes November 30, Court convicts seven, fake lawyer, Court adjourns TPMS trial, Court dismisses suit, NULGE, Malabu oil, FG, Aliyu Abubakar, Businessman, fraud, Court sentences 20-year-old girl, EFCC, Witnesses, Adoke, Adoke’s trial, Appeal Court, deregistration of political parties, INEC, Civil servant, court, criminal trespass, intimidation, Court remands man, Technician , court, false information, police,court , job seeker, Court, stealing , mobile phone,Court remands farmer, Offa bank robbery trial , court, Trader remanded for raping girl, fraud, police, court, Ize-Iyamu, Court, EFCC, money laundering, Court adjourns N8.1bn suit, Pirates, fishing vessel, Lagos, Civil servant, motorist, Court,inflicting injuries, FG, Court, alleged forgery, Obinna Uzor, lawyer, EFCC, Oil deal, businessman, court,court, imprisonment , impersonation

The High Court of Rivers State, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, extended order of interim injunction restraining the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), its agents and employees from taking over Berths 9, 10 and 11 at the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne Port Complex, Rivers State from INTELS Nigeria Limited.

The Judge, Justice A. Enebeli, had earlier granted the restraining order on November 3, 2020.

In a statement issued by Intel’s late on Tuesday, the firm stated that the order was extended at the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

According to the statement, “The court had ordered that status quo ante bellum be maintained by the defendant (Nigerian Ports Authority) and its servants, agents and employees pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s (INTELS’) interlocutory injunction which is before the court.

“At the resumed hearing of the matter, on Tuesday, November 24, Justice Enebeli ruled that the ex parte order of injunction made by the court “shall subsist and remain binding on the defendant pending the determination of the Notice of Preliminary Objection.”

The matter was adjourned to December 7, 2020.”

ALSO READ: COVID-19: NOA, COSROPIN warn against flouting preventive protocols

Recall that the NPA had in a letter dated March 29, 2019, addressed to the Managing Director of Intels, revoked the pilotage contract in line with Article 8 (C) of its agreement with Intels, dated February 11, 2011.

The March 2019 letter signed by NPA’s Assistant General Manager, Legal Services, read in part, “we refer to the agreement dated February 11, 2011, and August 24, 2018, between the NPA and Intels Nigeria Limited for the monitoring and supervision of oil industry-related activities in the compulsory pilotage districts of the authority (service boat operator).

“The NPA (the principal ) hereby serves on you Intels Nigeria Limited, (the managing agent) notice of termination in line with article 8 (C) of its agreement with Intels, dated 11th February 2011, which said notice shall expire three months from the date of this notice of termination.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

 

 

Court extends order restraining NPA from INTELS’ berths at Onne port

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Maritime

PTML donates brand new Toyota Hilux van to NPA

Maritime

CITN underlines NIMASA’s critical role in economic development

Maritime

Webb Fontaine dissociates self from NCS modernization litigation process

Maritime

Foreign vessels account for 80% of Nigeria’s CABOTAGE trade, SOAN laments

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More