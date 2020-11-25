Court extends order restraining NPA from INTELS’ berths at Onne port

The High Court of Rivers State, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, extended order of interim injunction restraining the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), its agents and employees from taking over Berths 9, 10 and 11 at the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne Port Complex, Rivers State from INTELS Nigeria Limited.

The Judge, Justice A. Enebeli, had earlier granted the restraining order on November 3, 2020.

In a statement issued by Intel’s late on Tuesday, the firm stated that the order was extended at the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

According to the statement, “The court had ordered that status quo ante bellum be maintained by the defendant (Nigerian Ports Authority) and its servants, agents and employees pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s (INTELS’) interlocutory injunction which is before the court.

“At the resumed hearing of the matter, on Tuesday, November 24, Justice Enebeli ruled that the ex parte order of injunction made by the court “shall subsist and remain binding on the defendant pending the determination of the Notice of Preliminary Objection.”

The matter was adjourned to December 7, 2020.”

Recall that the NPA had in a letter dated March 29, 2019, addressed to the Managing Director of Intels, revoked the pilotage contract in line with Article 8 (C) of its agreement with Intels, dated February 11, 2011.

The March 2019 letter signed by NPA’s Assistant General Manager, Legal Services, read in part, “we refer to the agreement dated February 11, 2011, and August 24, 2018, between the NPA and Intels Nigeria Limited for the monitoring and supervision of oil industry-related activities in the compulsory pilotage districts of the authority (service boat operator).

“The NPA (the principal ) hereby serves on you Intels Nigeria Limited, (the managing agent) notice of termination in line with article 8 (C) of its agreement with Intels, dated 11th February 2011, which said notice shall expire three months from the date of this notice of termination.”

