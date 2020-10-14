Court extends order restraining murdered lawmaker’s siblings from tampering with inheritance

Justice Kamorudeen Babatunde Olawoyin of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has extended his orders restraining the siblings to late Honourable Temitope Issac Anthony Sugar, from tampering, dealing, selling and disposing of his properties, for another seven days.

Late Sugar was the lawmaker representing Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency in the House of Representative until he was killed on March 9, 2019, during the governorship and House of Assembly elections at Lalupon area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Justice Olawoyin’s decision was a sequel to the failure of late Sugar’s siblings to file their responses to the suit filed against them by the deceased’s children.

The court had on October 5 made an interim order restraining Prince Yinka Olatoye and Gabriel Oladutun Olatoye, from meddling, selling and dealing with Sugar’s properties, while giving a ruling in a suit delineated I/936/2020, brought against them by the late Sugar’s children.

The judge also restrained late Sugar’s siblings, their agents, privies, servants, employees and workman from ejecting, selling offering for sale or disposing or dealing adversely with his residential apartments or any parts thereof.

The judge further barred the deceased family, their employee, workmen, servants or proxies from ejecting and or selling, offering for sale or disposing or dealing adversely with the residential apartment or any part thereof.

Sugar’s children; Bukola; Timileyin; Semilogo; Ireyimika; Boluwatife: Ayomide and Ifeoluwa had filed the suit against their father’s siblings through Dr Babatunde Oni and their guardian.

ALSO READ: No SARS personnel will be part of SWAT team ― Police

At the resumed hearing of the substantive suit, counsel to the second respondent, M. O. Oladejo, informed the court that he is yet to file any response, adding that he is still within the time to file his response. The court was also informed that the first respondent, Prince Yinka Olatoye, is yet to be served with the processes of the suit

Oladejo, therefore, asked the court for a short time to enable him to file his client’s response to the suit.

The claimants’ counsel subsequently asked the court for an extension of the interim order, pending the time the respondents will file their responses and till the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Olawoyin in his ruling on the submissions ordered that the interim order made on October 5, 2020, against the respondents be extended for another seven days and adjourned the matter till November 3, 2020.

The court had held that “Upon the oral application of Dr Babatunde Oni Esq, for the claimants that the Exparte Order of Interim Injunction granted on 5/ 10/2020 in favour of the Claimant/Applicants and against the Defendants/Respondents pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice be extended beyond today.

“In view of the fact that the second defendant is still within time to react and that the first defendant is yet to be served, which was not opposed by M. O. Oladejo Esq, Counsel for the second defendant. The court orders as follows: by consent of both counsels, the Exparte Order of Interim injunction granted on 5/ 10/2020 in favour of the Claimants is hereby extended for a further period of seven days with effect from today.

“The motion on Notice is adjourned till October 20 for hearing while the substantive suit remains adjourned till November 3 for mention,” Justice Olawoyin ruled.

Late Sugar’s properties protected by the court orders include a Toyota Landcruiser jeep valued at N45 million; a House at Osiele Abeokuta; six 18-seater buses; two ‘Molue’ buses; sum of N680,000 donation from the Oyo State House of Assembly members to the Claimants. The sum of N10 Million cash handed over to the respondents by the police being the sum found on late Sugar’s corolla car on the day he was assassinated; cash sum of N5 Million, kept in his house at No 1, Soyemi Street, New Bodija, Ibadan.

Others include several acres of land at Iyana Olore, opposite proposed IGEM University; Ibadan; A storey building at No. 8 off Soyemi Street, off Salami road, new Bodija. lbadan; two sets of bungalow at Soyemi Street, Bodija Ibadan; Hon. Sugar shopping complex beside Stanbic Bank, lyana Church, Ibadan valued at N30, million; a property at No. 1, Everlasting Link Road under bridge, lwo Road, Ojoo Expressway, General Gas, Ibadan, Oyo State valued at N50 million; a property at No. 4, Forest Street. Kolapo lshola, GRA. Ibadan. Oyo State valued at N8 million; a property at No. 7 Adosonia Street Alalubosa, GRA. Ibadan, Oyo State, valued at N7 million; a plot of land at Maitama 2, Makpe, Abuja.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE