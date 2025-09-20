Court dissolves marriage over frequent fights

An Area Court in Jos, Plateau State, has granted a couple, Mark Adekiyesi and Goodness Adekiyesi divorce on the grounds of constant fight.

The judge, Malam Shawomi Bokkos, granted Mark’s prayer for divorce.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, however gave custody of their children to Goodness, stating that Mark has the right to pay them visits.

He also ordered the petitioner to send monthly upkeep allowance for their children.

Earlier, Mark told the court that he married Goodness in 2013, but that they have been living apart for three years.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE