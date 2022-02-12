Court dissolves 9-year-old marriage over wife’s hostility

A Jos Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, Plateau State, has dissolved the nine-year old marriage between Sadiya Adamu and her husband, Ifeanyi Nnadili, over the former’s fierce nature.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), delivering judgment, the judge, Suleiman Lawal, granted Ifeanyi’s divorce petition and ordered both parties to go their separate ways.
In his petition, Ifeanyi told the court he could no longer cope with and tolerate his wife’s hostile nature.
“She’s always angry with me and hostile towards me. We fight all the time, “he said.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Suspense As APC, PDP Governors Meet In Lagos
- I Had Sex With Sofiat Before We Cut Off Her Head, Removed Flesh From Her Thigh For Money Ritual —Lover Boy
- Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa
- FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari
Comments are closed.