Court dissolves 15-year-old marriage for lack of love

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a fifteen-year-old marriage between Abdulrahman Umar and Hauwa Ibrahim.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Malam Musa Sabo, dissolved their marriage according to Islamic law, following Umar’s prayer for confirmation of divorce.

Sabo ordered that the divorce certificate be issued to the respondent.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), earlier, the petitioner had told the court that he married the respondent under Islamic law on March 10, 2010.

The father of five said that he divorced Hauwa for the first time in 2019, the second in 2023 and the final divorce on February 3.

”I divorced my wife for the third time which is final between us as required by the Islamic Law, through a text message on the said date.

”I pray the court to confirm that the marriage between me and Hauwa is over and issue a certificate of divorce to her,” he said.

Ibrahim was, however, not in court.

