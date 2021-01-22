Court dissolves 10-year-old marriage for lack of love

A Mapo Customary Court, Ibadan, on Friday, dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between a butcher, Sadeeq Ahmed, and his estranged wife, Morufat, for lack of love.

Ahmed had described the wife as wayward and carefree to the children while testifying before Chief Ademola Odunade’s court.

“Morufat’s common practice is to return home very late in the night and if I complain, she begins to nag.

“As a result, Morufat, doesn’t know anything about our two children’s living and educational performances.

“In fact, she has changed the children’s school up to four times now without any good result.

“When her problem became too much, Morufat ran away with some of my electrical appliances such as DVD, TV set, fan, fridge and lots more since 2017.

“She has taken my children into the home of another man, prevented me from seeing them before I forcefully took them back,” Ahmed said.

In her response, Morufat, who is a hairdresser, described her husband as irresponsible.

Morufat said, that she was solely responsible for fending for the family.

“It was Ahmed’s mother who instructed me to stop cooking for the family since her son was a failure.

“In fact, I used to overwork myself before we could eat, when I was still living with him.

“I took custody of the children from Ahmed, when I saw that he went to dump them in a village,” she said.

The President of the Court, Chief Odunade, dissolved the marriage citing the absence of love as the reason.

He granted the custody of the children to the complainant since they preferred to stay with him. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE